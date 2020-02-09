Jackson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,243 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 351.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,375,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,043 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 316.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,215,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,645,000 after acquiring an additional 923,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,466,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $748,972,000 after acquiring an additional 612,203 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,076,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 679,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,018,000 after acquiring an additional 299,797 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ORI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.04. 1,196,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,408. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

