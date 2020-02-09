Jackson Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 502,000 Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 502,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Zynga at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Zynga stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 29,411,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,574,108. Zynga Inc has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 166.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZNGA. KeyCorp began coverage on Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $6.00 target price on Zynga and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $79,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 718,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,068.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $31,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,268,980 shares of company stock worth $14,535,226 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

