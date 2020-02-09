Jackson Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,000. Sherwin-Williams makes up 1.2% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,248,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,464,000 after buying an additional 90,828 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,456,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,663,000 after buying an additional 46,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,326,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.52.

NYSE SHW traded down $9.35 on Friday, reaching $572.55. The company had a trading volume of 568,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $579.08 and its 200 day moving average is $556.34. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $410.35 and a 52-week high of $599.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

