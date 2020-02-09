Jackson Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,833,000 after buying an additional 1,231,904 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $23,955,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,862,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,524.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 125,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $14,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.28.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 4,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $674,297.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,570.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $724,950.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,899.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,050,990. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.63. The stock had a trading volume of 752,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,835. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.23. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $110.23 and a 1 year high of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.99 and a 200 day moving average of $150.62.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

