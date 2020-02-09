Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.63. 900,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,677. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $104.04 and a twelve month high of $129.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

