Jackson Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 10.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.6% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.6% in the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,576,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,311,000 after purchasing an additional 69,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at $44,197,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $118.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,166,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,352,344. The company has a market capitalization of $140.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $122.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

