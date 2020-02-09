Jackson Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,216 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Trade Desk by 579.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,447,000 after acquiring an additional 67,116 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $1,018,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $1,920,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.24.

In related news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $1,686,131.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,529.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $889,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,461,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 226,108 shares of company stock valued at $55,688,381 in the last ninety days. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.74. Trade Desk Inc has a 1-year low of $138.78 and a 1-year high of $313.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.79.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.26 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 15.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.