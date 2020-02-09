Jackson Wealth Management LLC Takes $5.17 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $773,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 302.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 22,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 7,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.14, for a total transaction of $3,301,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,998,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 4,845 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.39, for a total value of $2,133,689.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,415 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $10.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $387.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $349.71 and a 1-year high of $454.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.13.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.00.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

