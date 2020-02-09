James Hambro & Partners Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

James Hambro & Partners cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 91,635 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.2% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

