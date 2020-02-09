Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,357 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 51,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 383,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $73.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. This is a positive change from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.61%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

