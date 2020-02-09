Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 35.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.29. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $75.79.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.12 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.70% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cfra lowered National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.03.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

