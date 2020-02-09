Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $310,000 Position in National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,901 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.11% of National Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKSH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 291,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 95,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

NKSH opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. National Bankshares Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.29. The stock has a market cap of $261.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.54.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.