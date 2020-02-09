Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €13.50 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INGA. Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €11.80 ($13.72) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.10 ($14.07) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.32 ($14.32).

ING Groep has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

