Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

WJG stock opened at GBX 245 ($3.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.52 million and a P/E ratio of 15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.03. Watkin Jones has a one year low of GBX 195.40 ($2.57) and a one year high of GBX 260 ($3.42). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 246.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 228.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from Watkin Jones’s previous dividend of $2.75. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Watkin Jones’s payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

Watkin Jones plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. It develops and constructs multi occupancy property assets focusing on student accommodations. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build To Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments.

