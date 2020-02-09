Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 97,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.89. 5,699,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,779,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $126.10 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The company has a market cap of $404.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

