Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 409,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,894 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.1% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $59,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $151.89 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The company has a market cap of $404.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

