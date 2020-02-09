JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.9% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 449,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 328,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,837,000 after buying an additional 144,438 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 375,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,280,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 377.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 206,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,773,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $137.17 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.49. The company has a market cap of $431.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

