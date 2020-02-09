Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Shares Down 5.6%

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) fell 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.51, 531,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 423,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Just Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $242.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Just Energy Group had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $582.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Just Energy Group Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Just Energy Group by 36.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Just Energy Group by 177.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 40,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Just Energy Group by 428.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 37,740 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Just Energy Group by 73.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 20,495 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Just Energy Group by 68.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Company Profile (NYSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

