Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, BidaskClub cut Kimball International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.
Shares of KBAL stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. Kimball International has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $656.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61.
Kimball International Company Profile
Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.
