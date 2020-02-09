Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Kimball International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of KBAL stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. Kimball International has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $656.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,198,000 after purchasing an additional 122,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kimball International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after buying an additional 15,966 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kimball International by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 517,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after buying an additional 192,252 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimball International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kimball International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 229,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

