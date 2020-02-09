Kingsmen Resources (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) dropped 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.79, approximately 17,531 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 42,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94.

About Kingsmen Resources (OTCMKTS:BCEKF)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of 12 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 5,700 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

