KLCM Advisors Inc. Buys 141,607 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,607 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 3.7% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $937,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,387,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,867,000 after buying an additional 299,499 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 231,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after buying an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 147,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

