Kleros (PNK) Price Hits $0.0147

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Kleros has a market cap of $6.18 million and approximately $36,098.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007276 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000909 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 564,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,215,910 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

