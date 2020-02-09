Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KOD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.75.

NYSE KOD opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.80.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33).

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,902,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.47 per share, with a total value of $122,633,093.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,959,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 209.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,326,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 897,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 98.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 378,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,017,000 after acquiring an additional 247,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,768,000.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

