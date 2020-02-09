Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Shares Acquired by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1,526.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.39.

KTB stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

