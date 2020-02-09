KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) Stock Price Up 0.8%

KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.08 and last traded at $23.08, approximately 2,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.