La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $480.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will post $480.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $476.90 million to $482.78 million. La-Z-Boy posted sales of $467.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $447.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LZB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.84. 195,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.60.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

