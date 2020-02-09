LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Increases Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $51.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price target hoisted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.89.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,375. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 139,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,801 shares of company stock worth $2,218,065 over the last quarter. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Investment Management grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5,109.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,880,000 after buying an additional 766,387 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

