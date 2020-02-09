Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $216.67 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) will announce sales of $216.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $232.85 million and the lowest is $203.00 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $215.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $850.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $822.00 million to $895.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $862.79 million, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $927.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LPI shares. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Siebert Williams Shank cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.09.

Shares of LPI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,265,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,701. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,705,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,326 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,171,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,877 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,404,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,642,000 after acquiring an additional 974,413 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,218,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $3,984,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

