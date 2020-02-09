Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several research firms have commented on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra raised their price objective on Lazard from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lazard in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

LAZ traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.52. 704,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,597. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.70. Lazard has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $721.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.22 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 10.74%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

In other news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $165,795.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth $1,228,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth $1,496,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 130,131 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth $1,109,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

