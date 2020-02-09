Leerink Swann Increases Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $410.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price boosted by Leerink Swann from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Leerink Swann currently has a positive rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Svb Leerink raised their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $256.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Standpoint Research lowered Biogen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $316.69.

BIIB opened at $338.70 on Thursday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1,345.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,138,000 after acquiring an additional 628,233 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10,997.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,809,000 after acquiring an additional 339,706 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 400,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,864,000 after acquiring an additional 292,927 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 47.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,773,000 after acquiring an additional 222,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 276.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,532,000 after acquiring an additional 158,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

