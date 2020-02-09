Legacy Bridge LLC Acquires 175 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK stock traded down $3.43 on Friday, reaching $214.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,135. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.74. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $223.45. The firm has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.45.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

