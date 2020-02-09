Legacy Bridge LLC Acquires 401 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5,425.0% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.72.

NYSE:UPS traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.12. 5,753,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,457,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

