Legacy Bridge LLC Buys 103 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,161,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,652,000 after purchasing an additional 85,012 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,018,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107,292 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 782,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after purchasing an additional 16,292 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,300,000 after purchasing an additional 75,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 545,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,966,000 after purchasing an additional 51,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded down $3.82 on Friday, reaching $238.00. 3,006,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $180.73 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.89. The stock has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Odeon Capital Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

