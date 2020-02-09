Legacy Bridge LLC Grows Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,971,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,816,000 after buying an additional 1,667,227 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,691,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,543,000 after buying an additional 1,656,927 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,474,000 after buying an additional 323,893 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Square by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,137,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,380,000 after buying an additional 620,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in Square by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,640,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,612,000 after buying an additional 531,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,914,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,761. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Square from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Square to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.03.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $78.86. 4,594,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,274,811. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.41 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of -657.11, a P/E/G ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 3.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.62.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.85 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

