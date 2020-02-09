Legacy Bridge LLC Has $335,000 Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Legacy Bridge LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,505 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,182 shares of company stock worth $30,121,266 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.56. 6,608,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,740,939. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

