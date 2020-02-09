Legacy Bridge LLC Purchases 450 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 108.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,068,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,828. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $123.14. The stock has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

