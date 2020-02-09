Legacy Bridge LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,298,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,321,257. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.