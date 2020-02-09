Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Lowered to $252.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $255.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LII. Barclays set a $285.00 price objective on Lennox International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Lennox International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennox International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $242.36.

LII opened at $235.39 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a one year low of $227.55 and a one year high of $298.49. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.90.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 202.30% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total transaction of $38,430.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $298,290.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,775,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,978 shares of company stock worth $2,511,699 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 105,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

