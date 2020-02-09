Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Walter J. Haas sold 22,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $380,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gavin Brockett sold 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $77,538.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,848.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 976,354 shares of company stock valued at $18,421,940. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 78.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

