Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FDEV. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,557.17 ($20.48).

Shares of FDEV stock opened at GBX 1,346 ($17.71) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,310.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.75 million and a P/E ratio of 31.16. Frontier Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,452 ($19.10).

In other Frontier Developments news, insider David John Braben sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total value of £15,000,000 ($19,731,649.57).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

