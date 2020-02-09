Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Holdings Lifted by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 63,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 827.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $92.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.57 and a one year high of $98.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $2,690,685.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,347,319.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent K. Petrella sold 19,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $1,842,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,856 shares of company stock worth $5,755,058. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

