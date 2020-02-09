Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 million. Liquidity Services updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to -0.13–0.04 EPS.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $8.34.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

