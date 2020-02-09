Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LQDT. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Liquidity Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Liquidity Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.63.

LQDT traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. 127,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,841. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. Equities analysts expect that Liquidity Services will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,638 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 247,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 24,378 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

