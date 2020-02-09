Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Updates Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.13–0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.19.

Shares of LQDT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. 127,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,841. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $8.34.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liquidity Services will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LQDT shares. ValuEngine raised Liquidity Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Liquidity Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.63.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

