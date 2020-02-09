LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) Market Cap Reaches $4,164.00

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. LiteCoin Ultra has a market capitalization of $4,164.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,931.54 or 2.06764881 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 65.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00024820 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000364 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 177.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Profile

LiteCoin Ultra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiteCoin Ultra is www.litecoinultra.com . LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteCoin Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

