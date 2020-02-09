LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut LivaNova from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LivaNova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.00.

LivaNova stock opened at $73.22 on Thursday. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $64.80 and a 52 week high of $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.94.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $83,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $467,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in LivaNova by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

