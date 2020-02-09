LocalCoinSwap Reaches Market Cap of $305,415.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $305,415.00 and approximately $59,800.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00040123 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00399366 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009948 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024069 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012473 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001575 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Token Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,562,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,084,818 tokens. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

