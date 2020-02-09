LOCIcoin (LOCI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32,949.00

LOCIcoin (CURRENCY:LOCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. LOCIcoin has a total market cap of $32,949.00 and $8.00 worth of LOCIcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LOCIcoin has traded up 20% against the dollar. One LOCIcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.75 or 0.03425543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00223165 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00129943 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

LOCIcoin Token Profile

LOCIcoin was first traded on November 25th, 2017. LOCIcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,387,232 tokens. LOCIcoin’s official Twitter account is @loci_io . The Reddit community for LOCIcoin is /r/loci_io . The official website for LOCIcoin is loci.io

Buying and Selling LOCIcoin

LOCIcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCIcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCIcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LOCIcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

