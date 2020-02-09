Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 3.6% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total transaction of $2,831,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,237 shares of company stock worth $17,069,612. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $439.17. The stock had a trading volume of 883,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $415.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $292.53 and a 12 month high of $441.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

