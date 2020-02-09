Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

LOGI stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.33. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $48.83.

In other Logitech International news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $669,218.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,888.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 17,820 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $765,012.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,191,232.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,349 shares of company stock worth $5,659,001. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 237.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,036 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,299,000 after purchasing an additional 329,130 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,500,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1,259.8% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 150,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,826 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,269,000. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

